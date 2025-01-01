Clip this charger on and forget battery anxiety forever

2-in-1 Keychain Wireless Charger

TL;DR: Power up anywhere with this 2-in-1 keychain wireless charger for $16.97, now on sale with free shipping.

  • Compact keychain design makes it easy to carry and perfect for on-the-go charging
  • Designed specifically for all series of Apple Watches, offering seamless wireless charging
  • Built-in USB-C connector adds extra versatility for charging other devices
  • Rechargeable 2,500mAh battery lets you charge your watch even when no outlets are around
  • LED display shows battery status
  • Lightweight and durable, making it perfect for travel, commutes, or everyday use
  • A must-have for Apple Watch users who want to avoid running out of battery during their busy day

Keep your devices powered with the 2-in-1 keychain Apple Watch wireless charger, now available for $16.97 (reg. $25).

 

2-in-1 Keychain Wireless Charger for Apple Watch w/ Additional USB-C Charging Port(1-Pack/White) – $18.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.