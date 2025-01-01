Dead devices are sooo 2024… you need this

TL;DR: Save 44% on this MagSafe power bank with five other ports during our New Year's sale.

Happy New Year! How are you celebrating? If you're setting some resolutions, consider adding this one: never running out of battery again with the coolest power bank you've ever seen.

Most just charge one device — two if you're lucky — but the Flash Pro Plus can charge six at once! And get this: it can wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch to save you from packing so many cords. This is the future. You can get one of these for $180 (reg. $319) during our New Year's sale — but hurry, it won't last long!

Last year, when your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook all ran dead at the same time, you'd have to decide which one got the power bank. (That is, if your measly battery pack was even strong enough!)

In 2025, you can hook them all up to this fast-charging power bank and watch the OLED display to see how quickly each device is powering up. You'll have a 100W USB-C port for laptops, a 50W USB-A port, and extra USB-C plugs.

The Flash Pro Plus has a massive 25,000mAh battery capacity, so whether you're using it for easy charging on the couch, commutes, or travel, you don't have to worry about recharging often. However, it fully recharges in only 70 minutes.

Get this wireless charging power bank while it's on sale for $180 (reg. $319) for a limited time. No coupon is needed for this 44% discount.

Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25000mAh Graphene Power Bank w/ Magsafe Compatibility – $180

