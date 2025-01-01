Did you remember to turn your computer off before midnight?

Photo via ebay Photo via ebay

It is one now quarter of a century since you were expected to turn your computer off before midnight, like a digital Gremlin. The stickers may still be found on eBay for reasonable prices. The stickers' authenticity can hardly be guaranteed; if you still have a Packard Bell PC, it might now be worth more than you paid for it.

Previously:
Thousands of vintage computers emerge from storage barn
Beautiful photos of beautiful vintage computers
Commodore PET 4032 vintage computer restoration project before and after photos
Have fun building these papercraft models of vintage computers
Latency: why typing on old computers just feels better

READ BOING BOING AD-FREE!