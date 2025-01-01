Did you remember to turn your computer off before midnight?

It is one now quarter of a century since you were expected to turn your computer off before midnight, like a digital Gremlin. The stickers may still be found on eBay for reasonable prices. The stickers' authenticity can hardly be guaranteed; if you still have a Packard Bell PC, it might now be worth more than you paid for it.

