High school cheerleader allegedly killed classmate's goat because she "doesn't like cheaters"

Police in Cedar Park, Texas, arrested Aubrey Vanlandingham, 17, a high school cheerleader, for allegedly poisoning and killing a classmate's goat. Surveillance footage captured Vanlandingham administering pesticide to the animal in the school's barn and returning several times to record video of the dying animal. Why?

Vanlandingham "doesn't like cheaters," she reportedly said, referring to the other student who was one of her opponents in a Future Farmers of America livestock competition.

From Yahoo! News:



Prosecutors allege that Vanlandingham's competitive drive led her down a dark path. Their case is bolstered by disturbing evidence from her internet search history, which included queries such as "how much bleach kills a goat," "if goats inject bleach do they die," and "poisoning pets, what you should know." If convicted of felony animal cruelty, Vanlandingham faces up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. She has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to appear in court on January 15. In the meantime, she has been banned from attending Vista Ridge High School while the case proceeds through the legal system.

