Huge metallic ring fell from sky and crashed into Kenyan village

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has confirmed that huge metallic ring fell from the sky on Tuesday, landing in the tiny Mukuku village. Around eight feet in diameter, the 1,000 pound ring was "red-hot" when it landed. The object's provenance is unknown.

KSA officials report that they quickly "secured the area and retrieved the debris, which is now under the Agency's custody for further investigation."

According to a just-released KSA statement, "preliminary assessments indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle (rocket)…. We want to assure the public that the object poses no immediate threat to safety."

What about the next one though? Watch the skies.

(via Space.com)

