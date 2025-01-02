In Canada, Justin Trudeau's Liberals sink to 16% in polls

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was once the fresh face of the Liberal party there, winning three elections on center-left platforms despite a string of scandals. His popularity faded slowly, then suddenly: in recent months the bottom has fallen out in his polling, sinking his party to just 16% with a general election looming. Angus Reid research reports the dismal numbers.

Mid growing calls for their leader to resign, the latest public opinion data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute shows the party's support among decided and leaning voters down to just 16 per cent.It represents the lowest level of support for the party in Angus Reid Institute tracking dating back to 2014. It is also quite possibly the lowest vote intention the Liberals have ever received in the modern era. Even in the worst electoral performance in the party's 157-year history, the 2011 election under then leader Michael Ignatieff, the Liberals received 18.9 per cent of votes from Canadians, and at minimum 17 per cent in polling leading up to that election.

The leftier New Democratic Party isn't benefiting from the decline—it had a supply-and-confidence agreement with Trudeau's government until recently—so the Conservatives there seem likely to win an outright majority unless Trudeau departs and a replacement turns things around.