My New Year's resolution: Learning new languages with Rosetta Stone

TL;DR: Save 54% on a Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription with our New Year's sale.

Confession: I still haven't watched season two of Squid Game. No spoilers, please! I've been holding off because I've been taking Korean lessons with Rosetta Stone, so I can (hopefully) understand what the characters are saying without subtitles — or that horrible English-dubbed version.

Learning new languages, not just Korean, is my New Year's resolution. I got a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, so I can switch between lessons in 25 languages for the rest of my days. During Boing Boing's New Year's sale, I only had to pay $180 instead of $399.

Here's how the app works

I love the language-learning app so far. Rosetta Stone reminds me of those flashcards you see toddlers use when learning new words because it's the furthest thing from overwhelming.

I always thought studying a language like Korean, Japanese, or Mandarin Chinese would be intimidating. Still, I'm learning conversational terms and practicing them with speech-recognition technology. The app tells me if I'm on the right track or still need to practice my speech.

Since I live in an area with many native Korean speakers, I'm excited to put my skills to the test in the real world. The Rosetta Stone lessons cover topics like greetings, work, and shopping, which could be helpful when visiting Asian markets. I also hope to travel to Korea, Japan, and China someday, where I hopefully don't make a total tourist of myself.

Don't miss this Rosetta Stone lifetime deal: $180 (down from $399) during Boing Boing's New Year's sale.

Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $180

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.