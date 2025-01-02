Nazi Nick will be using sly new slurs in 2025

Looking to spruce up the image of his podcast, Trump's noted Nazi dinner guest and famed "Your body, my choice" slogan spreader Nick Fuentes is going to stop dropping the N-word on the air.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes says that 2025 will be the year he turns his America First movement into a legitimate political operation. As such, he laments that he's "going to have to stop saying the N-word on the show": "We can't have a professional operation if we're always saying the N-word."

Delivered in a chummy and thinks-he-is-hilarious manner, noted Nazi enthusiast and rightwing attention economy stalwart Nick Fuentes shared that he's gotta stop calling people the N-word on his show. Fuentes seems to think this is holding him back from wider-ranging mainstream media credibility and that while it's somehow fun or worthwhile to use the racist slur — he's going to pass for the greater glory of the conservative movement.

