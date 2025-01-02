New Orleans and Cybertruck drivers from same U.S. military base (and no, Trump, they did not eat pets)

While Donald Trump rabidly blames "open borders" for yesterday's horrific New Orleans attack and Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, the drivers behind both incidents have been identified not as Haitian pet eaters, but as former U.S Army veterans — who reportedly both served at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

"This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership," the mad MAGA leader hollered in part on Truth Social, shortly after midnight, via The Hill. Then, like all insecure bullies, the king of chaos played his braggart card, shouting, "TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

In reality, the suspect who killed 15 people and injured at least 30 on Bourbon Street when he drove into a crowd has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, who was born in Texas and reportedly inspired by ISIS. And the man who died inside the Tesla Cybertruck when it blew up in Las Vegas — outside of Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel — is thought to be 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who was a U.S. Army veteran who lived in Colorado Springs. And according to The Independent, "they are believed to have served at the same military base."

But whether or not there is a further connection between the two men is under investigation.

From The Independent:

The two New Year's Day attackers were both Army veterans and, according to a report from Denver 7, allegedly served at the same military base, Fort Bragg, and even served in Afghanistan around the same period. Local media identified the 37-year-old Special Forces veteran as the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day

And from Denver7:

Both men used vehicles rented from the Turo car rental marketplace in their respective attacks. In a statement, a Turo spokesperson said the company did not believe either suspect "had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat." … Authorities do not believe Jabbar, who was killed by officers, acted alone in the truck rampage. Denver7 is working to learn more about Livelsberger's background. Federal agents were staking out one of multiple Colorado Springs addresses associated with him late Wednesday awaiting a search warrant.

