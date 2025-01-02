ShredOS is an entire OS just for destroying data

Want to utterly wipe a drive? ShredOS will do it for you. Install it to a USB stick, boot from said stick, and let it annihilate all those ones and zeroes.

ShredOS is a USB bootable (BIOS or UEFI) small linux distribution with the sole purpose of securely erasing the entire contents of your disks using the program nwipe. If you are familiar with dwipe from DBAN then you will feel right at home with ShredOS and nwipe. What are the advantages of nwipe over dwipe/DBAN? Well as everybody probably knows, DBAN development stopped in 2015 which means it has not received any further bug fixes or support for new hardware since that date. Nwipe originally was a fork of dwipe but has continued to have improvements and bug fixes and is now available in many Linux distros. ShredOS hopefully will always provide the latest nwipe on a up to date Linux kernel so it will support modern hardware.

This is the way, as they say—at least short of Elliot's more aggressive methods of dealing with potentially compromising data.