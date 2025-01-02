Three ways to transform your daily grind into something more engaging

A philosophy professor thinks making life interesting might be more important than pursuing happiness — and she has three practical ways to transform your daily grind into something more engaging.

Drawing from her research at Middlebury College, Professor Lorraine Besser says "psychological richness" —a state of robust mental engagement — is just as crucial for a good life as happiness or meaning. "Our initial studies found that people value experiences that stimulate their minds, challenge them and generate a range of emotions," Besser writes in The Conversation. "Many would choose a life full of these experiences, which we describe as psychologically rich, over a happy life or a meaningful life." The goal isn't to escape life's routine, she says, but to transform it into something more engaging through intentional mental engagement.

Her first tip, which she calls "mindfulness 2.0," goes beyond traditional meditation practices. Instead of zoning out during your morning commute, Besser suggests actively noticing details without judgment — the faces in the crowd, the pattern of traffic lights, or the geometric shapes of buildings. This heightened awareness creates opportunities "to experience the interesting" in otherwise mundane moments.

The second tip leverages curiosity, encouraging adults to embrace their inner questioning child. "No matter how much you know, there's always something to be curious about," Besser explains. Even a routine bus stop can spark interesting questions: "Was that bus stop always there? How long has that exceptionally weird real estate advertisement been stuck on the seatback?"

The third tip involves redefining creativity. Rather than limiting it to artistic pursuits, Besser broadens the concept to include any novel action or thought. "Wear something you don't normally wear. Add a little flair to your handwriting or choose a different colored pen to write with. Change the patterns on your screen saver. Notice the impact these little tweaks have on your day. Little by little, they'll add up to make your day just a little more interesting."

What makes these strategies particularly powerful is their accessibility—they don't require special skills or resources, just a shift in perspective. "This is the power a mindset can bring. It's a capacity to enhance our lives that anyone can develop."

