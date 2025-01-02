United passenger furious after losing seat to dog without a ticket

A United Airlines passenger is furious about having to relinquish their seat to a big dog in a service animal vest. Reddit user Sparkling_Spritzer has caused quite a stir on r/United with their tail, er tale. They claim that when they boarded the plane, the big dog was sitting in their seat because it couldn't fit on the floor in front of its human.

From the Reddit post:

The flight attendant was a few rows away and when asked if she saw the dog, she just shrugged. My husband and I tried to resolve it with the passenger but there was no way that dog could fit under his legs in his window seat. Since we were told that it was a completely full flight, and the dog was taking my seat, I thought I was going to get bumped off the flight by this dog. A United staff member came onboard and spoke to the passenger but the dog remained. Finally, somehow they located another seat for me. The dog stayed on my seat for the whole flight.

According to United's posted policy about service animals, "Your dog should sit in the floor space in front of your seat. They can't be in the aisle or the floor space of the travelers next to you."

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

