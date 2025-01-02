Want the easiest 2025 home refresh? Add this LED floor lamp to the mix

TL;DR: Save over 55% on this LED corner floor lamp that could give your home a serious revamp in the new year, now $54.97 (reg. $149) until January 12.

Moving into a new apartment in the new year? Or does your house just feel like it's *missing* something? Regardless of your sitch, you could give any space in your home an easy makeover with just one thing: switching up your lighting!

You know that horrible overhead lighting that makes your eyes bleed? It's time to ditch it in 2025 and swap your old lighting for this sleek, LED corner floor lamp from Lamp Depot. You could wash your living room, office, or bedroom with one of its 16+ million colors and 300 multicolor effects, making it the easiest home redo ever. Grab it while it's price-dropped to only $54.97 (reg. $149).

Overhead lighting is so last year

Imagine never having to switch on the blindingly bright overhead light ever again. Instead of dealing with one-size-fits-all lighting, the Lamp Depot floor lamp lets you fully customize the lighting in any room to brighten your home and mood.

Feeling the seasonal depression? Gloomy winter vibes can stay outside. Just grab the included remote control and pick a color or effect to boost your mood! Pick a warm, orangey shade to add to the coziness factor, or a mellow blue to unwind after a long day of work.

Thanks to its soft-white LEDs, you'll get all the color and brightness, minus the harshness of traditional lamp lighting. You might just be extra productive in 2025 after adding this minimalist lamp to your office and adding a pop of pink, purple, yellow, or your favorite color (we recommend a cool blue).

A lamp design that takes practically no room

Just because this LED corner lamp packs a punch in its colors and effects, it doesn't mean it'll take up a ton of space. It doesn't require any installation—all you need is to find the perfect corner for your lighting and plug it in.

Your easiest home revamp awaits.

Add a pop of color to your home or office in 2025 by grabbing this minimalist LED corner floor lamp for just $54.97 while supplies last. The price goes back up on January 12 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp (Black)

Only $54.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

