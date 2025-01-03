AI-generated UFO video shows how fast visual truth is slipping away

A fake video of a UFO crash site — created using AI tools including Midjourney — reveals both the current limitations and alarming potential of artificial intelligence to manipulate visual reality.

While the 38-second clip contains obvious flaws — the spacecraft changes size and shape between shots, for one thing — it has already managed to fool viewers. "My mid-40s uncle showed this to me in a state of panic and awe, he really had no idea it was AI-generated," reported one Reddit commenter. Another noted: "The shakiness and zooming really feels like someone is taking a video on their phone."

What's most concerning isn't the current state of the technology, but how quickly it's advancing. Just a few years ago, AI-generated videos were crude and instantly recognizable. Now they're good enough to create doubt. And this is only the beginning — these tools are still in their infancy, and they will soon get better and cheaper.

"We are likely only a few years from not being able to tell the difference again," warned one Reddit user. "If this is where we are today, compared to just a few years ago with those wild 'Will Smith eating spaghetti' videos… imagine where we'll be in 2025."

"This is why we are past the point of images or videos having any meaning," one commenter observed. "Kinda sucks.

