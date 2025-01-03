Another GTA 6 leak, another tantalizing disappointment

Rockstar Games really needs to re-evaluate its security: another GTA 6 leak hit the internet. If you've been paying attention to the gaming industry, you might remember the biggest gaming leak of all time just a couple years ago, which revealed Grand Theft Auto 6 in painstaking detail long before the project was even officially announced. The discourse around the game since has been full of swirling rumors and fake leaks, but we're apparently ringing in the new year (and supposedly the game's year of release) with a new, genuine leak from behind the scenes at Rockstar.

BREAKING: An alleged screenshot of GTA 6 inside one of Rockstar's developer studios has been leaked with a PS5 dev kit nearby that was given out in 2019-2020 pic.twitter.com/2e6n7TdShi — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) January 1, 2025

This leak is most likely completely genuine, as indicated by the presence of a PS5 dev kit. Rockstar is notorious for developing and releasing on consoles first, and it is extremely unlikely that any faker would have access to this piece of tech without working at a major game studio – and the building does look quite a bit like Rockstar's San Diego office. Unfortunately, this leak doesn't actually tell us much, just that the game will apparently feature chest-high walls. Seeing another official look at gameplay is always tantalizing, especially with Rockstar's radio silence since the first trailer, but as leaks go this is more of an appetite-whetter than something to truly chew on. Can the next rogue Rockstar employee leak the final mission or something?