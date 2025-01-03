Capture epic 4K aerial shots — no pilot license required

TL;DR: Fly high with the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro 4K and Blade K drone bundle for $99.97 (reg. $299).

Why settle for watching the world from the ground when you can capture it from the sky? The Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro and Blade K Drone bundle gives you not one but two incredible drones that combine smooth flying, sharp video, and hours of fun, on sale for $99.97.

First up, the Phantom Eagle Pro. It's equipped with a 4K HD camera for stunning video and live streaming straight to your phone. With Wi-Fi connectivity and easy controls, it's beginner-friendly but still capable of pro-level shots. Want to show off your drone skills? Flip into stunt mode and execute mid-air tricks that'll make everyone stop and stare.

Then there's the Blade K Drone, a compact and nimble flyer perfect for practicing your piloting skills or exploring smaller spaces. It comes with a built-in HD camera, so even this mini powerhouse delivers on visuals.

Both drones are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to carry wherever your adventures take you. Need to recharge? The bundle includes modular batteries for quick swaps, keeping your flight time uninterrupted.

Whether you're capturing cinematic landscapes, mastering flips, or just chasing your cat around the backyard (for science), this bundle has everything you need to level up your drone game.

Find a fun, budget-friendly way to soar above the rest with this bundle of Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro and Blade K Drones on sale for $99.97 (reg. $299).

