Coastguard rescues real dummy from UK sea

Someone spotted a body floating in the sea off the coast of Cleveleys, Lancashire, UK, prompting a daring coastguard rescue. The team executed a tethered rescue, in which the rescuer is connected to a fixed line to provide stability and control while saving someone in dangerous conditions such as rough waters.

"After we had safely recovered our casualty to the promenade and made sure they didn't require any further assistance, we handed them over to Wyre Council for disposal," HM Coastguard Fleetwood reported.

In actuality, when the team arrived, they recognized that the "person-shaped" object was actually a dummy used in "man overboard" drills. Seems like whoever conducted that drill didn't have much success.

