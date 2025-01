A silly goldendoodle runs straight into a spacious room to fetch his ball, and then, as if there's no room to turn around, he walks backwards to exit the room.

"We always laugh so hard when he does this because he has this look on his face, like he thinks he can't make it," his owner told Newsweek. Thank goodness he knows how to shift into reverse! (See video below, posted by eli_xo91.)

Previously: Silly dog musters up courage to walk through invisible door (video)