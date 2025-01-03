Jim Jordan schools Brian Kilmeade on Fox after the host breaks "bad news" about a Congressman who doesn't exist (video)

In true faux news fashion, anchor Brian Kilmeade broke the "bad news" that Republican Congressman Bob Good would not be voting for Speaker Mike Johnson. Except, er, Bob Good is not a Congressman and will not be voting.

Good thing the honorable Rep. Gym Jordan — known for usually keeping his mouth shut in sticky situations — was on the set to school the Fox host. "Well, remember, Brian, Bob Good has left. Maybe there is some other name," the former assistant coach offered.

To which the Foxbot, staring hard at his notes, asked, "Can we check that?"

But no checking was needed. "Bob Good lost that close primary back in that Virginia seat. John McGuire is the new member there…John will be voting for Mike Johnson for speaker," Jordan delicately, if not a bit nervously, explained. "So I think it's still just Thomas Massie who indicated he won't support the speaker. But I'm hopeful that everyone else will."

"All right. Good point," Kilmeade responded, as if points and facts are interchangeable (which I guess, on Fox, they are). "He's not there anymore so I shouldn't've brought that up. My bad." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

