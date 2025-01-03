The Muppets' version of Bohemian Rhapsody remains one of the best covers of all time

The Muppets' version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody—which we shared upon its release way back in November 2009—recently turned fifteen, so it's long past due for a repost. In the fifteen years since the original version was released, it's garnered 185 million views on YouTube, was projected onto the Rivers of America at Disneyland on New Year's Eve in 2011, and was even performed live at the Hollywood Bowl in 2017 and at London's O2 Arena in 2018.

The Muppets' Bohemian Rhapsody features a whole bunch of your favorite Muppet characters, including Gonzo and his chickens, Rowlf the Dog, Animal, Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem, Pepe the King Prawn, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, and so many more. According to the Muppet Wiki, the video, which won the 2010 Webby Award for Best Video, uses the actual instrumental tracks recorded by Queen for the original song in 1975. Queen was happy to grant permission, as explained by Brian May, Queen's lead guitarist, who stated on his website in 2009:

"Once the idea for this recording came up, we did supply 'stems' of our own original backing track to the Muppets, so that they could effectively 'sing' with Queen. We don't often do this – it's only because of our respect for these people as artists that we'd do this. I'm sure Freddie would feel the same way … some projects are just worthy of a proper collaboration. So .. yes .. you are hearing us play on this track – including Freddie's magnificent piano track, of course. I think it makes it all the more funny! After they'd done their bits we got the track back to OK … I immediately thought it was brilliantly done, but I had no idea it would light such a huge bush fire. Amazing."

I love the Muppets' version so much, I can't stop watching it. The whole thing is terrific, but I think my favorite performance is Animal's—I can really relate to the poor fellow, screaming "Mama!" over and over while looking around, sad and confused, especially given the horrific way 2025 has already started. Somehow, listening to this song on repeat is helping.

Stay safe, friends, and welcome to 2025!