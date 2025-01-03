Everyone loves photos of natural color gradients—and should stop using them without credit!

These photographs of the stunning and at times almost unbelievable color gradients in food, rocks, ornaments, leaves, and more are simply amazing! My favorites are these citrus slices, radishes, tomatoes, and dipping sauces. These beautiful photos are created by Brittany Wright, who, along with her partner Erin Wright, runs Wright Kitchen, where you can buy prints of her gorgeous work, and where she provides this overview of her vision:

Photographer and stylist Brittany Wright sees food as an art and an opportunity to do something creative. Through her art, she captures the vibrant colors and unique textures of our food. Each piece is a celebration of food as an art form, transforming everyday ingredients into stunning visuals that entice the eye and create conversation. Wright's work reflects a deep appreciation for the sourcing of ingredients, emphasizing the importance of local farmers and producers. She believes that by sharing this passion, she can inspire a greater connection between communities and their local farms.

Her work is gorgeous, and her photography really captures the beauty in everyday objects that we often take for granted.

Unfortunately, Wright's work has been stolen by other companies, which have used her work to promote their own businesses without giving her credit. In an Instagram post, Wright states that she has seen this happen thousands of times—especially her banana and toast gradients, which have been turned into memes. She explains:

I have a hope that people can realize that if this keeps happening, the quality of art put out will suffer, or the artists will start to close up shop for good. We make art because we are passionate, emotional people. I love food so much that making art with it to celebrate the beauty is an essential need for me. I will always stand up and fight for my art, but all of this really chips away at the spirit.



I also hope that a conversation will continue and grow about image use. I am happy to be the example if it helps make change and awareness. Especially since I have, what feels like, endless examples. I haven't written this deeply about it in years but I am ready to speak because this story is not told enough. Especially since there appears to be no stopping.

To see her gorgeous work, visit the Wright Kitchen website or Instagram. And go support artists by buying their work!