Phronima Sedentaria: the transparent "zombie shrimp" that hijacks salps for reproduction

This parasitic amphipod that washed up on shore looks like it's made out of glass. This completely transparent creature is as small as the tip of your finger. As beautiful as it looks, this parasite enjoys doing some pretty creepy things.

The Phronima Sedentaria is often referred to as the "zombie shrimp" because of its gruesome behavior. This critter may be tiny, but it's not one you'd want to come in contact with if you were a sea creature. It has a bizarre method of reproducing, which involves hijacking the bodies of other marine organisms.

This parasite typically goes after "salps", which are barrel-shaped, jelly-like creatures. The shrimp enters the salp's body, eats its insides, and then uses the empty body as a vessel to carry its eggs. The zombie shrimp is a beautiful yet terrifying little beast.

