Watch funny treadmill sledding experiment: guy rides increasing speeds until plastic container breaks apart!

Watch a dude ride a treadmill in a plastic container at increasing levels of speed. This experiment results in the container breaking apart each time it's taken for a ride, becoming comically smaller and smaller.

Things start to go downhill after about 4 mph speed, but launching off the treadmill and falling backwards onto the floor in a way that looks quite painful doesn't seem to stop him. This guy had some real dedication to the sport of treadmill sledding.

This video gave me a good laugh. I have a feeling he's still sledding off the treadmill today, on nothing but a tiny fragment of the plastic box.



