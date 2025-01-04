We were inches away from the fabled Doom and Halo crossover

Doom Slayer. Master Chief. Two giant green guys in iconic suits of armor, best known for plowing through hordes of aliens with extreme prejudice (and yes, I'm counting Doom's demons as aliens here. Fight me). Fans of both series have been imagining them teaming up since their respective debuts, and thanks to Amazon's gaming-themed anthology Secret Level, it… almost happened.

Speaking to Collider, series creators Tim Miller and Dave Wilson had this to say:

[MILLER:] That's the trouble, too, is that we could make 10 seasons of this and still not run out of games that we like. WILSON: The creative director at id [Software] is a good friend of ours, and so are folks at Microsoft, so we made a big plea because one of the things both Tim and I would love to do is do something that isn't currently available in the games, like crossovers. We wanted to make a Master Chief/Doom Slayer crossover episode, and I spent a whole weekend crafting this impassioned letter of my childhood. And it's exactly what Tim said; they were like, "Nah." MILLER: Of course, we begged for Half-Life… So, you can imagine.

As dizzying as the prospect of a potential Half-Life episode might be, it's almost more crushing to know that the 'big guys in green armor' crossover would have happened if not for someone at Microsoft shooting it down. Hopefully, Season 1's solid performance and the proof of concept it represents will result in easier pitches to more game studios going forward – although it might be best if that Half-Life episode never happens, just so we never have to endure the cursed experience of hearing an actual voice coming out of Gordon Freeman.