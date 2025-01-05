If you've been around these parts for a minute, you likely know that one of my guilty pleasures is weird, unhinged Twitter accounts. The sheer level of commitment to the bit is one of the few things keeping me on that hellhole of a website, even though Bluesky is shaping up to be better in every way. Today's specimen: Deep Leffen Bot, an AI-powered shitposter trained on the tweets of real professional Super Smash Bros. player Leffen. Why? Who knows, but the Smash trash talk it spits out is just coherent enough to be authentically unhinged. It's not too hard to imagine a particularly incensed player saying something like this at a tournament:

While you may not "LIKE" it, it is not technically illegal for me to tell my 9 year old opponent that selecting Ness is a federal crime, and that if he picks him he might as well "kiss his parents goodbye" — Deep Leffen Bot (@DeepLeffen) January 3, 2025

From tales about "nearly" taking a shower to worrying about being a sociopath, Deep Leffen paints an all-too-real portrait of a man whose life and psyche has been consumed by nothing but Smash – sort of like the people who hang out at your local GameStop.

Sometimes it feels like my friends and family don't really understand how much blood, sweat, and tears it takes to be this mediocre at a game I don't really like. — Deep Leffen Bot (@DeepLeffen) August 3, 2023

The player who doesn't exist might be a perfect fit for the games that don't exist – but either way, it couldn't hurt to take a page or two out of Deep Leffen's book for your next competition, whatever it may be.