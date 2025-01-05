This YouTube video is a playable video game

The future is now. Video games can be played on everything from smart fridges to Amazon Alexa, but I've yet to see one running in a YouTube video – until now, that is. Viva la Vida is an interactive YouTube game where you try your best to dodge damage-dealing chess pieces to the beat of the eponymous song. Think Undertale if it were a rhythm game.

It's surprisingly addictive, even if – like me – you have the song burned into your brain from those few years where it was totally ubiquitous. There are even achievements to hunt, and I've found myself restarting the video over and over again to chase them. Ultimately, it's more of a cute distraction than anything, but it's always fun to see innovation like this – especially on a platform as old as YouTube.