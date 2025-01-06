Accountant hated computer work so much he chopped off his own fingers to avoid work

Surat, India resident Mayur Tarapara, 32, told police that he woke up on the side of a road to discover that his fingers had been chopped off.

He said that he had been riding his motorcyle, felt dizzy, and then woke up in pain. The cops' initial theory is that he had been the victim of black magicians who planned to use the disemobied fingers in ritual.

On further investigation though, authorities came to the conclusion that Tarapara had cut of his own fingers. Why? To avoid work.

"Tarapara confessed that he bought a sharp knife from a shop near Char Rasta in Singanpore," police stated. "Four days later, on Sunday night, he went to Amroli Ring Road and parked his motorcycle there. At around 10pm, he cut off four fingers with a knife and tied a rope near the elbow to prevent blood flow. He then put the knife and fingers in a bag and threw it away."

From The Hindu:

In a statement, Surat Crime Branch said Tarapara took this step as he did not have courage to tell his kin that he no longer wanted work at his firm Anabh Gems, located in Varachha Mini Bazaar. The victim works as a computer operator in the accounts department at this firm and loss of fingers would have made him unfit for the job, the statement pointed out.

Three of the fingers have since been recovered, along with the knife. The investigation continues.

