An Oblivion remake is coming out this year… just not from the original developers

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was such a smash hit on release that I'd be willing to bet most of its audience didn't even know it was part of a series. Oblivion, its predecessor, has its own fervently dedicated fanbase, though, some of whom would swear up and down that it still beats Skyrim. Now, you no longer have to choose – the ambitious fan-developed Skyblivion project, which aims to remake all of Oblivion inside Skyrim, is finally slated for release this year.

Bethesda games have always been ideal platforms for modding, with projects getting bigger and more ambitious by the year. Most of these mods market themselves as "DLC-sized," however – remaking an entire Bethesda game inside another Bethesda game is unheard of. Still, it's looking to be shaping up well – and the end product will be enticing to both modern players who don't want to grapple with Oblivion's ancient systems and longtime fans who want to see a fresh interpretation of a classic. And, you know, anyone who's sick of Starfield. I just hope they keep the Adoring Fan in, two-foot-tall hairstyle and all.