Breaking Bad's Tuco Salamanca takes on Squid Game in hilarious video

It's often been said that Breaking Bad fans are uncannily good at editing, calling on unlikely technical skills to put the show's beloved characters in increasingly bizarre situations. The latest entry to this trend? I'm so glad you asked. The unpredictable cartel captain Tuco Salamanca is one of the show's more immediately captivating characters, so much so that he was brought back for the prequel Better Call Saul – but what if he somehow found himself in Korea, participating in the Squid Game?

This scenario is brought to life with the usual stunning skill by Breaking Bad fan editor Alternative Cuts:

It feels very in-character for him to just flip out and take on the guards at the slightest provocation – for me, this edit might just dethrone Walter White delivering himself pizza.