Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau resigns

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party there, today announced his resignation after nearly a decade in the job. He said "this country deserves a real choice" at the general election later this year—his party is lagging in the polls and his own popularity has sunk sharply.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he "fought for this country" over his nearly 10-year premiership, after he announced his resignation as the ruling Liberal party leader. "Every morning I've woken up as prime minister, I have been inspired by the resilience, generosity and the determination of Canadians," he told journalists on Monday. "I have fought for this country, for you."

The BBC reports that ex-deputy PM Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney are "among the potential successors." Trudeau will stay on until a replacement is ready; he asked the Queen's representative in Canada to suspend parliament until March 24 to give the party time to select a new leader.

Previously:

• When Justin Trudeau was in opposition, he voted for Canada's PATRIOT Act but promised to fix it; instead he's making it much, much worse

• Hasan Minhaj roasts Justin Trudeau on climate hypocrisy

• In Canada, Justin Trudeau's Liberals sink to 16% in polls

• Justin Trudeau's no-action tweet offering help to refugees harmed by Trump's #MuslimBan created chaos

• The Doonesbury Trump retrospective proves that Garry Trudeau had Drumpf's number all along