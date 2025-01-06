Carmen Sandiego switched sides

Look out, VILE! That double-dealing diva, Carmen Sandiego, the greatest thief of a generation, is now working with law enforcement.

More than a catchy themesong by Rockapella, Carmen Sandiego is one of the longest-running and most popular videogame properties ever! With television shows and spin-offs galore, it is no surprise that a new Carmen game is about to be released; however, this time, we get to play as the criminal herself, albeit reformed and now stopping the baddies and teaching geography.

Gameloft, HarperCollins Productions, and Netflix Games have announced that the Carmen Sandiego puzzle-adventure game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and mobile devices via iOS and Android on March 4, 2025. The standard edition will cost $29.99 digitally, while the Deluxe version will be $49.99. However, pre-orders for the latter will be $39.99. Then, the 40th anniversary edition is planned for mid-April for $49.99. The Deluxe version will feature the following content: Anniversary caper: "Where in the World"

Cosmetic skin: "Classic Outfit"

Cosmetic skin: "Motorcycle Outfit"

Digital official soundtrack

Digital official art book On the other hand, the 40th Anniversary Edition will feature the Deluxe content, as well as "a global map, city location stickers, and an exclusive 40th anniversary collectors' edition sleeve." NoisyPixel

