Grandparents create life-size Totoro sculpture for grandkids, now a beloved attraction

Two grandparents in Takaharu, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, created this incredible life size Totoro sculpture next to a bus stop for their grandkids.These wonderful grandparents created the sculpture by hand in 2020, and you can see parts of their process here.

The sculpture is a recreation of a scene where Totoro, an iconic character from the beloved Studio Ghibli film, My Neighbor Totoro, stands at a bus stop in the rain. Not only is the sculpture a big hit with the couples' grandchildren, but it has become a beloved attraction to Totoro fans all over the world.

You can see more photos of the project here, including photos of the family posing with the Totoro sculpture. These grandparents are absolutely incredible for building this. I'm sure their grandchildren will treasure it forever.

