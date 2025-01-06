Klankenbos sound forest is a sculpture art experience in Belgium

At The Klankenbos Sound Forest in Neerpelt, Belgium, visitors can explore both sound and sculpture art in an immersive, outdoor experience. Ethereal sounds echo from 17 sound installations hidden amongst the trees in this enchanting forest. Stumbling upon this place by surprise would be a dreamlike discovery.

The sound forest contains both permanent and temporary sound installations. This looks (and sounds!) like a deeply mesmerizing and healing experience. If you enjoy nature and sound art, this is a must-see part of any trip to Belgium.

From Atlas Obscura: "Walk into weathered huts that seem to vibrate and buzz of their own accord. Climb inside an oversized metal cylinder, where you can feel the sonar waves pulse through the enclosed air. Descend into a soundproof glass tunnel-like structure, where the usual sounds of the forest are replaced with an eerie, unnatural silence. Take a seat in a chair wedged between two sounding boxes that amplify nearby noises."

