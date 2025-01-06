L'il pup sasses big dog — until even bigger doggo steps in to set things straight (video)

A sassy pup thinks she is a big shot, barking at a golden retriever twice her size. Until, that is, an even bigger dog — as in a Saint Bernard — steps into the picture to make things right.

All it takes is one look at the big guy looming over her, and the young pooch immediately clams up, drops to the floor, and rolls on her back. That's one way to let him know who's the boss (and obviously, it ain't her).

"Realizing she isn't as tough as she thought," says the caption to the amusing TikTok clip. (See video below, posted by baderkris.)

Via Newsweek

