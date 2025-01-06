Listen to Bupanda the binturong chow down on kibble

Welcome to Monching Monday! Today's featured moncher is a binturong named Bupanda, an adorable "bearcat" who seems absolutely delighted to be crunching away on a delicious kibble-and-greens feast. I could watch and listen to Bupanda cronching for hours! And I especially love when the cutie pauses halfway through the monch session to stick out its tongue and contemplate life. It's so very adorable, and ultra relatable. Enjoy!

Bupanda lives at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park near Wichita, Kansas. The park is part of the Tanganyika Wildlife Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to support exotic and endangered animal conservation and education efforts.

See more of Bupanda and plenty more adorable creatures on Tanganyika Wildlife Park's website or Instagram.