Louisiana resident is first American to die from H5N1 after contact with infected birds, CDC confirms

America's first human death from bird flu occurred in Louisiana, where an elderly resident succumbed to the H5N1 virus after exposure to infected backyard birds.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed on January 6 that the patient, who was over 65 and had underlying health conditions, developed severe respiratory symptoms in December before passing away. Genetic analysis revealed that the victim contracted the D1.1 genotype of H5N1, matching strains found in wild birds but distinct from versions currently spreading through U.S. dairy cattle.

"I still think the risk remains low," Dr. Diego Diel, a virologist at Cornell University, told the NY Times.

"However, it is important that people remain vigilant and avoid contact with sick animals, sick poultry, sick dairy cattle, and also avoid contact with wild birds," he added.

The CDC reports that 66 Americans have tested positive for H5N1, with most cases occurring among people working with infected cows or chickens.

The virus has been devastating bird populations worldwide and gained a concerning foothold in American dairy herds over the past year. While this death marks a significant milestone in H5N1's presence in North America, the CDC emphasizes there's no evidence of human-to-human transmission. "All our surveillance indicates this remains an isolated incident," said CDC officials in their latest update.

Previously:

• Bird flu in raw milk

• Two more cats die from bird flu after drinking tainted raw milk

• Cow gives man bird flu

• As avian flu spreads, backyard chicken groups share conspiracy theories

• Dr. Deborah Birx: 'Our agencies are making the same mistakes they made with COVID'

• Man dies of bird flu in Mexico

• Avian-flu contaminated raw pet food recalled after indoor cat dies