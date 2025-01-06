Texas man accidentally fires gun during in-person studio podcast (video)

A Texas man who carries a gun in his front pocket like it's a stick of gum found out why that's a bad idea when it went off during an interview last week.

Rapper 2 Low had his hand in his pocket while discussing his career with One on One podcaster Mike D when suddenly the sound of gunfire filled the room. "Who shot who? Somebody got shot?" Mike D asked. Meanwhile, his stunned, grimacing guest fessed up by revealing part of his gun.

"No, we're good," someone said off camera. Just another day in America. (See video below, posted by The Tennessee Holler.)

ICYMI — Texas rapper 2 Low's gun goes off in his pocket during a podcast 👇🏽😳 — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-01-05T19:07:47.000Z

Via The New Zealand Herald

