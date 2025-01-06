The survival strategy behind "Reindeer Cyclone" herd behavior

From afar, this video almost looks like a group of ants circling round and round. If you take a closer look though, you'll see that this is a huge group of reindeer in what's sometimes known as a "Reindeer Cyclone". It's hypnotizing and beautiful to watch Reindeers do this, but there's a survival-based reason why this happens.

When Reindeers feel threatened by a potential predator, they run like this together to protect the most vulnerable members of the herd at the center. While the babies and elderly reindeer run in the middle of the circle, the strongest reindeer run along the outside. Reindeers are highly social animals, and their survival depends on them sticking together in a group and helping each other like this.

From ground level, it's hard to see just how beautiful this phenomenon looks. From a bird's eye view, though, you can see how stunning the cyclone is. It's pretty sweet how the deer help each other this way and protect the weakest of the herd in the middle. Many humans need to learn a thing or two from the way that these deer work together.

See also: Zillow listing for Santa's house in the North Pole