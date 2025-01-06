YouTuber revolutionizes even the smallest living spaces with feng shui

While the spiritual benefits of feng shui – the Chinese art of redirecting energy flows – are still up for debate, the fact that it makes interior design far easier is undeniable. YouTuber Cliff Tan, aka Dear Modern, has made it his mission to bring feng shui to the masses, putting out energetic, high-quality videos covering every aspect of an art usually enjoyed by people with more money and sense. Not so here, though – feng shui has been made accessible, and videos like the one below have gotten me to seriously consider rearranging my entire bedroom.

With feng shui in hand, even your prison cell can be aesthetically pleasing. No, seriously, he made a video about that too. If you've been considering a change in scenery, this is an excellent place to start – even dogs are getting into feng shui now.