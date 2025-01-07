America's crime grandpa gets slapped with contempt charge for being a sneaky little sh*t

Everyone's favorite disbarred lawyer and sentient disaster Rudy Giuliani is back in the news.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, the election workers Rudy falsely accused of falsifying votes, are trying to collect their well-deserved millions. But Rudy's been playing hide-and-seek with his assets after getting slapped with the $148 million judgment he owes. Judge Lewis Liman (a Trump appointee) just found America's Mayor-Turned-Shoe-Polish-Hair-Dye-Enthusiast in contempt for his preposterous" behavior and "blithe disregard" of court orders.

From Courthouse News:

The case will head to trial Jan. 16, during which Liman will determine whether or not Giuliani's Palm Beach condo is his permanent home and thus exempt from the judgment. As punishment for the contempt, Liman said he would preclude Giuliani from offering certain overdue evidence in his bid to keep the unit.

Rudy's spokesperson called this a "politically motivated vendetta," which is rich coming from the team that tried to ratfuck democracy in 2020.

Courthouse News describes Rudy showing up to virtual court with a giant American flag background like some kind of QAnon Zoom tutorial, until the judge told him to knock that patriotic performative bullshit off. Then he tried to wave his fancy watch at the camera like a drunk uncle showing off his Rolex at Thanksgiving.

"I can't say that every day is hell," Rudy whined to the court. "But I could say that 30 or 40% make it impossible to function in what you would like to call an efficient way." Rudy, we've seen you lately, and that number looks low.

Previously:

• Judge won't let Giuliani keep his witness list sealed

• Rudy Giuliani ordered to surrender luxury NYC apartment to his defamation victims

• Furious judge threatens Giuliani with contempt over $148M judgment stalling

• Great news! Rudy Giuliani must turn over all his property to the election workers he defamed — by the end of the day