Drug fueled plunge into a Bass Pro shop aquarium results in plea deal

Alabaman George Owens took a "lot of drugs" his wife thinks he "found" in his garage.

Until he pleaded guilty and took a deal, George Owens showed a surprisingly awful chain of judgment. Starting with the drugs he took before driving a car full of his family, and ending with physically assaulting an officer, it is the middle part wherein Owens stripped naked and jumped into an aquarium that is least concerning.

After intentionally crashing his Chevy pickup truck–with his wife and six-year-old son inside–into a light pole outside the retailer, Owens "then stripped naked, ran into the store and jumped in the aquarium. Offender began to yell obscene language at customers and police," investigators reported. Owens eventually tumbled out of the aquarium and, while being handcuffed, "began to fight with officers," one of whom Owens kicked in the testicles. While "several patrons were observed leaving the store with haste," as cops noted, other Bass customers stayed to record the commotion, video of which quickly went viral. … Owens's wife told police she believed he was having a "mental episode." Owens, who "claimed he had taken a lot of drugs that he found in his garage," initially declined to explain why he jumped into the aquarium. "If I tell you guys, you will put me in the looney house," he said. Smoking Gun

