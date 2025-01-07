Fed up with noisy upstairs neighbors? These tenants took revenge with devilish sound pranks!

Have you ever been a victim of noisy upstairs neighbors? I once had an upstairs neighbor who often thought it was fun to workout and do all sorts of jumping exercises at 2 am. I only wish I would have thought of what these fed up downstairs tenants thought to do.

When these roommates grew tired of their noisy upstairs neighbors, they decided to make a little ruckus of their own. To teach their neighbors a lesson, they turned a Bluetooth speaker on full blast and held it up to the vent that connects to the above apartment. Then, they played an array of perfectly selected noises.

The alarm from the horror movie "The Purge", farting noises, and all sorts of other silly sounds were unleashed. The lady holding the speaker can't stop laughing, and I don't blame her- this looks like way too much fun. Hopefully, this tactic finally sorted everything out between the neighbors.

