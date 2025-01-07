GOP's Adam Kinzinger doesn't want Biden pardon — says he'll fight Trump "from my jail cell" (video)

When asked by Stephen Colbert if he would accept a preemptive pardon by President Biden, former Congressman Adam Kinzinger said nope — he'll take a prison cell, thank you very much. "Because I didn't do anything wrong," he said on the Late Show last night.

But Donald Trump begs to differ, snarling in early December that everyone who served on the J6 committee to investigate his Capitol insurrection "should go to jail." That includes Kinzinger — one of only two House Republicans (along with Liz Cheney) brave enough to stand up to the orange buffoon.

"If Donald Trump wants to come after me… Look, do I want him to come after me? Of course not," he said. "But if he decides to, I'll be twice as much of a pain in his backside because I will, from my cell in jail, continue to remind the American people that this is not the country we live in, this was not the country the Constitution represents, and I will continue to call him out."

"So if that's what my next thing of service is, is doing it from a jail cell, OK," he added. (See video below, posted by the Late Show.)

Last week, the life-long Republican admitted that he's probably more aligned with Democrats — at least when it comes to foreign policy and allegiance to the Constitution — now that MAGA has replaced the party formerly known as the GOP.

