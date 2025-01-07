House Majority Leader blames NOLA terror attack on DEI

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La) has determined that DEI initiatives and "wokeness" led to the recent terror attack.

Congressperson Scalise seems to feel Police are spending too much time diversifying their workforces, attempting to serve better and be more representative of their communities. These efforts, he claims, get in the way of good old-fashioned police work that, indeed, somehow, would have stopped this.

"Some of these agencies have gotten so wrapped up in the DEI movement. You know, call it wokeness, call it whatever you want," Scalise said during a Thursday interview with WWL Radio.

"But where their main focus is on diversity and inclusion as opposed to security. And they're two very different things. And we've got to get back to that core mission."

His concerns were raised amid an outpour of scrutiny from anti-DEI advocates including Robby Starbuck, who critiqued local leaders and the New Orleans Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for hosting DEI recruiting events.