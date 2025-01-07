Man finds 46-year-old Christmas gift while remodeling parents' bathroom

A man remodeling his parents' bathroom found a 46-year-old christmas gift from his parents to himself. He came across the wrapped gift just a few days before Christmas this past year. It had fallen into a space between the attic and the bathroom, and was in near-perfect condition.

I love vintage Disney wrapping paper, which is still brightly colored and shows Donald Duck in a Santa outfit. Inside is a set of Thunder Jets, still snug in their original box. I'm glad these toys finally made it to this guy after all these years!

I can only imagine how nostalgic and exciting this must have been to discover. This probably brought back a flood of childhood memories. If this happened to me, it would be my favorite Christmas gift of the year.

