Out-of-control fire burns 1,300 acres in hills of Los Angeles so far — fueled by "life-threatening" winds

An out-of-control fire, fueled by "life-threatening" winds, has burned up nearly 1,300 acres in the hills of Los Angeles so far today, forcing at least 30,000 people to evacuate. And as of this afternoon, it has not been contained.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Darrin Hurwitz said what appeared to start as a small brush fire turned into a raging inferno within the space of about half an hour. The Pacific Palisades resident, who lives on Las Lomas Avenue, said as many as 20 homes were burning as he fled to safety Tuesday from the Palisades fire.

"Things were moving so quickly," said Hurwitz, who was working at home when the flames erupted. "Within a few minutes, there were multiple fires." …

The Palisades fire has scorched 1,261 acres and is continuing to grow as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with even stronger winds expected overnight, fire officials said. …

So far, around 30,000 residents have been evacuated from 10,000 households, with no injuries reported, said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. Several structures have been reported destroyed, but officials do not yet have a a total, said Crowley.