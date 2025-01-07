Rescue your vintage photos and give them a modern makeover

TL;DR: Digitize old film photos and slides with the Kodak Slide N Scan on sale for $164.97 (reg. $224).

Got a stack of dusty photo albums or ancient slides that haven't seen the light of day since before Wi-Fi? It's time to dig out those hidden gems and give them a glow-up with the Kodak Slide N Scan for $164.97. This compact and user-friendly scanner is here to transform your old film and slides into crisp, high-resolution digital images perfect for your modern-day life.

With support for a variety of formats, including 35mm, 126, and 110 film, the Kodak Slide N Scan is ready to handle whatever you throw at it. The bright 5-inch display makes it easy to preview your images, and the built-in editing features let you tweak brightness, color, and sharpness right on the spot. Whether you're sprucing up a treasured family moment or creating the ultimate #TBT post, this scanner has you covered.

Digitizing your photos means less clutter in your home and peace of mind knowing your memories are preserved for years to come. Physical photos and slides can deteriorate over time, but with the Kodak Slide N Scan, your precious memories are protected from fading into oblivion. Plus, digital storage is way more eco-friendly than endless stacks of prints.

If you've been waiting for a reason to dust off those family treasures, this is it.

Unbox your past and bring it into the future, one digitized memory at a time, with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner for $164.97 (reg. $224).

Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner – $179.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.