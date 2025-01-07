This $30 Apple Watch band has a built-in charger, NBD

TL;DR: The PowerBand has a built-in charger for your Apple Watch, and it's on sale right now for just $29.97 (reg. $49).

Picture this: you're running on the treadmill, prepping for the upcoming marathon, or crushing that step count on the stairmaster. Then, boom! Your trusty Apple Watch dies, leaving you clueless about just how many steps you've taken or the actual miles you've run.

That's an incredibly annoying problem, but that doesn't mean you have to shell out your life savings on a new Apple Watch. The battery life on your current one is probably feeling the heat (literally), but you can provide it with a handy power-up anywhere when you grab this Apple Watch band that doubles as a charging cable. Check out now to grab the PowerBand for only $29.97 (reg. $49).

Goodbye, low battery

Whether your Apple Watch is about to go into eternal sleep mode mid-workout, workday, or during your commute, the PowerBand is here to save the day. Just slip it off your wrist and pull out the hidden USB-A connector, which you can insert into wall plugs, your laptop, or a portable charger. Then, place your Apple Watch on the built-in MagSafe charger to give it another life.

And even if you're still rocking a Series 4 Apple Watch or are a lucky duck toting around the brand-new Ultra, the PowerBand works perfectly with all series.

Heard enough? Make the PowerBand yours by checking out ASAP.

An Apple Watch charger that doesn't get in the way

Thanks to its integrated MagSafe Charger and 0.2-inch thickness, the PowerBand is super slim and doesn't add extra weight to your wrist. You might even forget there's a charger attached to it.

It's also designed with an elastic and adjustable nylon weave for comfort. You might just avoid that icky sweating sensation you usually get when wearing the standard silicone band. Just pull on the tabs located on both ends of the PowerBand for a perfect fit.

The PowerBand is only on sale for a little while longer. Head straight to checkout and get this Apple Watch band with built-in MagSafe charging for just $29.97 while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.