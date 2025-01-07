Two people found dead in JetBlue wheel well in Florida: "This keeps happening"

Two stowaways were found dead late last night in the wheel well of a JetBlue plane that had landed at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from New York's JFK.

This comes two weeks after a body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane that had landed in Maui after departing from Chicago. And then there was the woman right before Thanksgiving who somehow snuck onto a Delta flight in New York and made it all the way to Paris before getting arrested. And another woman shortly after, without a ticket, who made her way onto a Delta flight going to Honolulu from Seattle but got caught right before takeoff…

"This keeps happening," a transportation official told CNN. "People are getting onto the airport property and getting into an aircraft, and it poses a huge security danger for the aircraft."

And the big question is, how in the hell do these stowaways keep getting past security when security at airports is so pervasive?

From CNN:

The bodies were discovered Monday night during a post-flight maintenance inspection. Their identities are unknown, the airline said, and "the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation." "The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies to determine the causes of death of both individuals," said Carey Codd, spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The Federal Aviation Administration says the landing gear compartment is often used by stowaways, who don't realize how little space is available in the bay when the gear is retracted. Stowaways who aren't crushed often end up losing consciousness for lack of oxygen or freezing once the plane is at cruising altitude. About 80% of people who attempt to fly in the wheel well or another external compartment of an aircraft die, according to a 2011 FAA report.

