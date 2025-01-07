Zuckerberg: facts get in the way of free speech

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta will bow a knee to convicted felon and re-elected President Donald Trump, offering him the gift of unfettered disinformation.

Stating that people don't trust fact checkers, especially those in California, Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will abandon policing free speech and will abandon restrictions on spreading disinformation. Zuck plans to move what is left of the Meta fact-checking team to Texas, where their bias will be unassailable.

Meta said instead of working with third-party fact checkers, it would shift to a "community notes" program where users write and rate notes that appear next to specific posts. That's similar to the approach Elon Musk has championed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Meta also said it would change how it enforces its policies, relying less on automated systems except for "illegal and high-severity violations" including terrorism, child sexual exploitation, and fraud. The company's U.S. content moderation team will move from California to Texas. The move should "help us build trust to do this work in places where there is less concern about the bias of our teams," Zuckerberg said. NPR

The truth is pretty malleable these days.

